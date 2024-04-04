Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader now has Steam Workshop support

If you’ve been thinking about fiddling around with the mechanics and characters in Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader, you’ll be excited to learn that the latest update adds Steam Workshop support. That means you’ll be able to install and manage mods with a single click, opening up all kinds of new possibilities for your 41st millennium adventuring.

Patch 1.1.52 for Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader includes a laundry list of fixes for lag issues, crashes, and glitchy quests. The RPG game’s final fight, for example, had suffered from significant lag, and that’s been addressed in this update. Developer Owlcat has also corrected a few malfunctioning talents, scaling while playing with a custom difficulty, and a co-op desync bug that was caused by pre-combat initiative checks.

The big new feature, however, is the new Steam Workshop functionality. It allows players to skip over the usual manual download and installation process from external mod hosting sites, and instead simply click the ‘subscribe’ button to enable any mod they find in the Workshop.

Right now, the selection is pretty slim: there are just 14 mods on Rogue Trader’s Workshop at the time of this writing, and one of them is a conceptually questionable VR mod. That said though, there are some that are definitely worth checking out: mods that enable starts as an Adepta Sororitas, a tech priest, and a navigator are near the top of the list, and there are several handy quality of life mods as well.

Something to remember here, however, is that Rogue Trader launched in a bit of a janky state, and it wasn’t all that uncommon to get your campaign softlocked or your save ruined out of pure bad luck – issues we flagged in our Rogue Trader review. Much of that jank has been addressed by the updates Owlcat has put out since, but using mods can reintroduce a lot of uncertainty that could make saves unstable again. On the other hand, you could just think of it as another one of the perils of the Immaterium.

