Rust has sold over 12.4 million copies and is getting polar bears soon

As part of its end of year round-up, developer Facepunch has revealed that Rust sales have exceeded 12.4 million copies sold – with over a million DLC expansions sold too for one of the best survival games around. As for 2022, the team is planning the Rust arctic update to hit in “the very near future” – complete with polar bears.

It seems that enormously popular survival game Rust goes from strength to strength every year. In February 2021, for example, Rust reached a new peak concurrent player count record of around 245k players and the game quickly overtook Cyberpunk 2077 in Steam sales.

Now, in Facepunch’s 2021 recap, the developer reveals that not only does that concurrent player count record now stand at 267k players but sales have been tremendous. Rust has surpassed 12,481,079 copies sold – that’s over 12.48 million – with 1,111,846 DLC packs sold too. On Twitch, Rust reached around 1.37 million concurrent viewers – with total views amassing a staggering 1.3 billion.

Clearly Rust’s popularity isn’t slowing down, and the team also teased a few updates for 2022. The previously announced quality of life changes should be hitting next month, for starters, and “a new upcoming arctic monument” got a brief reveal for a release “in the very near future” – along with a couple of preview shots, including the above one of a polar bear. Facepunch promises “new weapons, deployables, events, vehicles, animals and so much more” coming this year.

Servers are now wiped, Santa is packing up and clearing out the bodies, we hope you enjoyed the Holiday Season. In this blog, we recap 2021 and reveal some upcoming changes.https://t.co/BLDfkhMtWQ — Rust (@playrust) January 6, 2022

“We’re excited to see what we can accomplish in 2022,” Facepunch adds, “and we thank each and every one of our players for continuing to enjoy our work.” Hopefully this will including server transitions, too.