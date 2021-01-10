Rust overtakes Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam top sellers list

After a seven week run at number one, Cyberpunk 2077 has been dethroned as the Steam top-seller, overtaken this week by Rust. The survival game from developer Facepunch Studios is now the highest grossing game on Valve’s store, some seven years after launch.

In the latest Steam top-sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 drops two spaces, from one to three, and Rust, which has been on the rise lately, has jumped from four to the tippy-top. This isn’t terribly surprising, a resurgence on Twitch led to Rust breaking its player count record during the week, a record that was broken again this weekend. A new update added more servers, to keep up with all the demands, and a data wipe was done to balance the playing field in lieu of the tech tree progression system that was introduced in December. A number of popular streamers, like jacksepticeye, pokimana, and xQc, have Twitch drops, too.

It looked like Sea of Thieves might have been the one to outdo CD Projekt Red’s RPG game, the pirate game was at number two last week, setting a player count record all its own. Funnily enough, these individual records are being clocked after Steam crossed 25 million concurrent users to ring in the new year – people are playing a lot of games this January.

The rest of the top ten are mostly as expected: Phasmophobia is holding in there, as is Hades, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 form the bottom two, the former is as much a sales phenomenon as ever, coming in third in the UK’s overall videogames chart for 2020.

