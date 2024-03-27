You can get a 240Hz Samsung gaming monitor for just $230 right now, as there’s a 34% discount on the price of the Samsung Odyssey G4 Series panel. That’s an incredible price for a screen with such a fast refresh rate.

The Samsung Odyssey range already has a solid reputation for making good quality gaming monitors, with the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC getting a place on our best gaming monitor guide, and this Odyssey G4 screen offers a fantastic spec for very little money in this latest deal.

Its 25-inch display may only pack a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, but that’s an ideal setup for competitive FPS games such as CS2 and Valorant. Meanwhile, its use of an IPS LCD panel should provide excellent viewing angles and color reproduction.

The LS25BG402ENXGO, to give this display its full name, also includes FreeSync and G-Sync support for removing image tearing and stuttering artifacts. The monitor also offers a fetching design, with slim bezels and an elegant V-shaped stand that includes height, pivot, rotation, and tilt adjustment.

Normally selling for around $350, the LS25BG402ENXGO has dropped to around this price once or twice before in the last couple of years, but this is the cheapest price we’ve seen for this monitor since Black Friday last year.

What’s more, this reduced price is available in several territories. You can get a 34% discount on Amazon right now in the US, while buyers in the UK can also get 28% off on Amazon UK.

