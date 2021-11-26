Grab $130 off Samsung’s EVO Plus 2TB SSD this Black Friday at Best Buy

Gaming PC storage isn’t as exciting as a new graphics card or 4K gaming monitor, but it’s still a vital part of any setup. Sure, that old hard drive whirring away in your rig is still holding up, but the latest games are getting more demanding, both in terms of installation size and load speeds. Thankfully, Black Friday is abundant with speedy NVMe SSD deals, and Samsung’s 2 TB EVO Plus has a substantial 39% off.

Over on Best Buy, Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus NVMe SSD is discounted $130, bringing its price down to a stylish $199.99. While smaller capacity drives are available for less, this 2TB PCIe stick will soup up your system and provide more room for your Steam library. The drive also features AES 256-bit hardware encryption, something that should keep your private bits and bobs safe from prying eyes.

Of course, If you’re planning on picking up the best gaming laptop this Black Friday, you could pair it with a 2TB EVO Plus for even more storage. The SSD’s reduced price also means you could save even more on your next rig, as you could purchase something with less capacity and upgrade things once it arrives.

If you’re already rocking a super speedy SSD, there’s still cause to grab this great Samsung deal this Black Friday, as it could be used alongside an external NVMe enclosure for some super-fast portable storage. Some laptops also feature two M.2 slots, so you could take even more games with you on the go over the holiday season.

There are plenty more storage drive discounts to be had, so check out our best Black Friday SSD deals page and give your PC companion a new lease of life.