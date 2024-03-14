Grab this Steam Deck friendly MicroSD card in Samsung sale

If you’re in the market to expand your Steam Deck storage, this Samsung MicroSD deal is too good to miss. With 512GB and 265GB cards offered at brilliant prices, the opportunity to hot swap for less has never been more attractive.

The Steam Deck OLED is our pick for the best handheld gaming PC, and its storage solutions are plenty, with MicroSD and SSD solutions to choose from. We have the Samsung PRO Plus Micro on our list of the best MicroSD cards for Steam Deck, but the EVO Select – the one currently on sale – is still a very capable choice and is hard to beat for the price.

The Samsung EVO Select 512GB MicroSD is currently on sale for just $24.99, almost half the price of its $46.99 MSRP. If you don’t quite need half a terabyte, you can opt for the 256GB model which is also on sale for $19.99 down from $25.99.

Better still, if you are comfortable with hot-swapping your MicroSD cards, you can save even more when buying a two-pack of the 512GB cards for $48.48. An SD adaptor is included with every card regardless of which capacity you buy. No 1TB version of this card is available, but grabbing a couple is a good workaround.

The read speeds of the Samsung EVO Select sits at 130MB/s, with the write speeds being advertised as lower, but determined by the device it’s plugged into.

By comparison, the Samsung PRO Plus has set read/write speeds of 180/130MBs, so, ultimately it is faster, but in real terms, you’re unlikely to notice a massive difference. Both cards are also U3, V30, and A2 rated by the SD association.

Once you have your storage solution in place, check out the best Steam Deck games to work out which games to download first.