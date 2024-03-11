The next big VR advancement could come from the most unexpected source

The use of micro OLED in virtual or augmented reality headsets isn’t anything new, technically, but it’s not a widely adopted feature just yet. It is, however, expected to be the next logical move, and of all the companies you would expect to provide the expertise and final product, it’s Samsung who appears to be stepping up.

The best VR headsets will likely all adopt some form of OLED display sooner rather than later, but it’s the micro OLED technology that has been vocally favored by VR enthusiasts over the last 12 months.

This is because of its improved response times, deeper blacks, and higher resolution per eye, all possible with just a small one-inch diagonal lens. A great example of micro OLED implementation sits with the Bigscreen Beyond, a desktop headset that, while incredibly expensive, is a good showcase of where VR is heading once leading brands like Meta and Valve adopt the technology. But right now, adopting micro OLED would make the price of their headsets skyrocket.

So, this is where Samsung comes in. During a lecture at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (via Chosun Biz), Samsung Display CEO Choi Joo-Sun said he believes that the market potential “is significant” and that he believes “the market will begin in earnest around 2027-2028” due to the “many technical aspects” and “cost considerations” to overcome.

With this in mind, it appears that Samsung has VR and AR headsets in its sights, and it should come as little surprise. With the success of products like the Valve Index and Meta Quest 3, paired with optimistic if imperfect AR releases like the Apple Vision Pro, there is a market ready to develop, and Samsung wants a slice of the pie.

2027 may seem like a long way away, but nothing happens quickly in the world of VR, so it’s right to take time to monitor the market and prepare for its entry. Micro OLED will need to become more affordable as a technology before wide adoption is considered, but enthusiast products like the Bigscreen Beyond or the next rumored Meta Quest Pro iteration are where these advancements cut their teeth before refinement.

If you already own a PCVR headset, check out our considerations for the best VR games you can play right now. If you picked up a Meta Quest 3 over the holidays, we also have you covered with the best Meta Quest 3 games, including some exclusive titles not yet available on Steam.