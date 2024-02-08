Save big with this Samsung SSD deal for PC and PS5

We’re always on the lookout for an SSD deal that’s too good to be true, and we might have found it on Amazon as the Samsung 990 Pro series is up to 41% off right now.

We’ve picked out the Samsung 980 series as some of the best SSDs for gaming you can buy, and the 990 Pro, on paper, is a step above. With read speeds of up to 7,450MB/s and write speeds of 6,900MB/s, you’ll be looking for a very long time to find an SSD to match the value on offer with this deal.

The Samsung 990 Pro is available with 1TB storage for $109.99, a 35% saving, or 2TB is $169.99, a huge 41% saving of $120. These are great options for traditional gaming PCs as a way to upgrade your existing storage or extend your current capacity.

A move to PCIe 4.0 means you’re getting up to 50% improved performance vs the PCIe 3.0 980 Pro SSDs. There is no better time to upgrade, as these deals make the Samsung 990 Pro cheaper than the 980 for a limited time.

If, instead, you’re looking to expand the storage of your PS5, the Samsung 990 Pro SSD with a pre-installed heatsink is also included in this deal. The 1TB model is down to $124.99 – a 32% saving – while the 2TB option is currently $189.99, making for a slightly smaller saving of 21%.

While these SSDs are still pricey, the performance to dollar value is impressive, and it’s better to buy from a brand with SSD pedigree like Samsung than search around for a cheaper option that won’t give you the performance you need.

Looking to buy an SSD but now sure how to get it into your rig? We’ve got a comprehensive guide for how to build a gaming PC in 2024 to give you the help and advice you need.