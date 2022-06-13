Scorn system requirements are here, and the first-person horror game could give your gaming PC nightmares. While the game doesn’t require the best graphics card, its creators recommend playing the twisted tale using an Nvidia RTX GPU.

According to Scorn system requirements on Steam, you’re going to need at least an Nvidia GTX 1060 to run Ebb Software’s grotesque FPS game. If you’re looking to gaze at its gnarly visuals with higher settings enabled, the developer recommends using an RTX 2070 with 8GB VRAM.

Scorn is also ravenous when it comes to RAM, you’ll need at least 8GB just to get up and running. That figure doubles to 16GB if you’re abiding by Ebb Software’s recommendations, something that might mean adding more memory to your gaming laptop or desktop rig. As its file size, you’ll need to free up 50GB to download Scorn on Steam, which could prove tricky if you’ve got shooters like Call of Duty: Warzone already installed.

Here are the Scorn system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

It’s worth noting that Ebb Software also says you install Scorn on a solid-state drive. Using the best SSD for gaming ensures speedy load times, but we’ll need to see how loading the game from a mechanical hard drive impacts performance.

