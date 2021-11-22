Sea of Thieves has kicked off its big two-part Thanksgiving bash

Leading a life of plunder on the high seas doesn’t mean a person can’t feel gratitude, and to prove it, Sea of Thieves has kicked off its Feast of Bounty event, coinciding with the American observance of Thanksgiving. From now through November 29, players can participate in two sets of challenges in the pirate game to prepare for and then celebrate the annual feast.

The Feast of Bounty event is split into two phases, each with its own set of challenges. The preparation phase is underway now, and it involves five tasks. First, you’ll want to collect a free Feast of Bounty flag from Larinna at the tavern. After that, you’ll help prepare for the feast by cooking pieces of chicken or pork, shark or snake, megalodon or kraken, and any kind of fish. Finish all these by the time the festival ends, and you’ll earn yourself a nice Feast of Bounty makeup look.

The celebration phase begins November 25, and will introduce its own set of challenges. However, you’ll still be able to work on challenges from the preparation phase during this time, so don’t worry.

There’s an extra challenge called overindulgence, which grants a reward for eating 75 pieces of cooked meat and fish – surely you’ve got room for just one more bite, right?

Grab your free Flag from Larinna, prepare for the feast then celebrate the plenty that the Sea of Thieves offers – the Feast of Bounty Event is live until 10am GMT Nov 29th. Raise your grogs high, pirates! 🍻 🍗 Check challenges and rewards: https://t.co/HgciuWTHUd pic.twitter.com/NE0hKjotsP — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 22, 2021

Finishing the celebration phase challenges will earn you a Feast of Bounty scar cosmetic, and there’s an additional reward if you complete all the challenges for both phases.