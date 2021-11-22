Sea of Thieves has kicked off its big two-part Thanksgiving bash

Pirates laugh in the background of a tavern as a capuchin monkey looks on in Sea of Thieves.

Leading a life of plunder on the high seas doesn’t mean a person can’t feel gratitude, and to prove it, Sea of Thieves has kicked off its Feast of Bounty event, coinciding with the American observance of Thanksgiving. From now through November 29, players can participate in two sets of challenges in the pirate game to prepare for and then celebrate the annual feast.

The Feast of Bounty event is split into two phases, each with its own set of challenges. The preparation phase is underway now, and it involves five tasks. First, you’ll want to collect a free Feast of Bounty flag from Larinna at the tavern. After that, you’ll help prepare for the feast by cooking pieces of chicken or pork, shark or snake, megalodon or kraken, and any kind of fish. Finish all these by the time the festival ends, and you’ll earn yourself a nice Feast of Bounty makeup look.

The celebration phase begins November 25, and will introduce its own set of challenges. However, you’ll still be able to work on challenges from the preparation phase during this time, so don’t worry.

There’s an extra challenge called overindulgence, which grants a reward for eating 75 pieces of cooked meat and fish – surely you’ve got room for just one more bite, right?

Finishing the celebration phase challenges will earn you a Feast of Bounty scar cosmetic, and there’s an additional reward if you complete all the challenges for both phases.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and the FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He began his writing career as a US army journalist, later working for a daily newspaper in New York while studying political science. Now he's happiest when he's moving large armies of orcs around in Total War: Warhammer or exploring dingy castle basements in Dark Souls.

