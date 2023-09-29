Secretlab Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair skins are here

Secretlab is synonymous when it comes to creating some of the best licensed gaming chair designs available today, and these brand-new gaming chair skins are no exception. Capturing the world of the sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt Red, these brand-new gaming chair skins are inspired by the world of Cyberpunk 2077, and its anime adaption, Edgerunners, and we can’t get enough of them.

We’re no stranger to covering Secretlab and its carefully thought out gaming chair designs of some of the best PC games out there, but these Cyberpunk 2077 gaming chair skins are some of its most uniquely looking products yet. Each gaming skin is compatible with the Titan Evo, one of the best gaming chairs money can buy, and are sold as a two-piece set which are easily assembled, or removed from your chair in minutes.

The designs of the Secretlab Skins are incredible, with each one capturing the essence of the aesthetics of the game, and its anime series adaption. Cyberpunk Edgerunner’s characters, Lucy and Rebecca, each have a dedicated skin of their own, with a third option being available for those who just want to show off their love of the game.

The LUCY Edition, is based upon Lucy, if that wasn’t obvious in the name, and it replicates the gray, red, and navy color scheme of her design. Her outfit from the anime series is meticulously replicated on the Secretlab gaming chair skin, while the back design features a depiction of the moon, and a homage to protagonist David Martinez. The significance of the back design especially hits home, but I won’t spoil it for anyone who has yet to experience the anime series.

The REBECCA edition goes for capturing, arguably the best character in the series’ skin, and hair color, with its bright pastel pink and turquoise colorway. Her tattoo design is a focal point, sitting front and center on the chair, with her arsenal of choice is plastered on the back.

If you’re not really into anime, that’s okay, as Secretlab have also made a ‘Cyberpunk 2077 Edition’ available. More toned down compared to the other chair skins, this chair skin features the eye-catching skull design taken from the back of V’s jacket on the games box art. Although not as much as visual spectacle as the other two skins, it’s still visually appealing enough that it’d make any of your friends want to come to your house to see it.

All three Cyberpunk 2077 Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair skins are available in three sizes, ranging from small, regular and finally, XL and can be purchased from the official storefront. They’ll each cost you $199, which is a fair chunk of range, but worth it if you’re a hardened Cyberpunk 2077 fan.

