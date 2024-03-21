Save $100s on Secretlab gaming chairs and desks in Easter sale

If you’ve been eyeing up Secretlab’s gorgeous gaming chairs, but couldn’t quite stretch to the cost, then now is your chance to give your back, arms, and butt a comfy home while you’re gaming, while saving yourself some money. Secretlab has just announced an Easter sale, with big discounts available on not only its covetous gaming chairs, but also its gaming desks.

We’ve been fans of the chairs from the Secretlab stable for years now, with the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 listed as our favorite overall option on our best gaming chair guide. Not only is this a well-built, versatile, and comfortable chair, but it’s also available in a wide range of styles to suit your gaming setup, with themes ranging from Game of Thrones to Minecraft, and they’re all on sale right now.

Several Secretlab Titan Evo chairs have up to $100 off their usual price right now, with prices starting at just $519. Not only that but Secretlab has also knocked down the prices of several of its classic chairs, with Titan 2020 models reduced from $574 to just $474, and Secretlab Omega 2020 chairs (including a tasty-looking House Lannister model) discounted from $524 to £424.

If you’re in the UK, there’s one particularly good deal as well, with up to £200 off the Secretlab Titan 2020, meaning you can get the black leather model for £564 rather than £764.

This sale isn’t all about chairs either, with Secretlab also bringing down the price of its Magnus desks in various bundles. You can now get up to $100 off a Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk bundle, for example, with the price of the Cloud9 model dropping from $648 to $549.

The Magnus Pro is also discounted, bringing height adjustability to the, ahem, table. As with the chairs, several themed options are available, and also on sale right now, including a Cyberpunk 2077 desk and a purple-colored desk based on The Joker.

You’ll need to be quick, though. This Secretlab sale is only running until midnight on April 3 in the US, and 2am on April 3 in the UK. If you want a new chair or desk at a discount price, make sure you get your order in now. Make sure you also check out the Amazon Spring Sale, where there’s currently lots of tech gear going for low prices.