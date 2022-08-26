Sifu update adds new outfits and the ability to create hardcore mode

French studio Sloclap has announced an upcoming Sifu update, with the beat ’em up getting an overhauled scoring system, some new outfits, and a game modification option. The Raid-like fighting game was met with a wildly varying set of review scores when it was released early this year. However, each update has focused on improving and adding features that were missing from the original release.

The summer update, so-called by Sloclap, looks to bring several interesting features to Sifu, the first of which gives players the ability to modify their game, creating a mode that suits them best. Whether that be a ultra-hardcore test of ability where the protagonist only has a single hit-point and no block, or a more relaxed affair for the mere mortals among us with infinite health and unbreakable weapons. It certainly looks to raise or lower the bar for entry, making the, frankly, quite difficult beat ’em up more appealing to a wider audience.

The first outfit addition is something straight out of the aforementioned Raid movie, with the trailer showing the main character in tactical gear engaging in hand-to-hand combat in what looks like an apartment block. The second, named Master Hand – no, not the giant glove from Smash Bros. – looks more Matrix than anything else, with a rain-slicked combat area reminiscent of the Neo-Smith fight as its backdrop. The fancy hat that comes with Master Hand comes with its own challenge: “players will be challenged to avoid every incoming attack if they want to keep their look intact.”

Lastly, the summer update looks to introduce a revamped scoring system, rewarding skilled players more accurately for every dodge, duck, dip, dive, and…dodge. “The new scoring system will take into account every punch, kick, sweep and finisher performed, doling out a ranking based on a player’s smoothness, efficiency and variety.” Something most definitely aimed towards the skilled end of the spectrum.

The Sifu summer update launches on 31 August and is free for anyone who owns the game. Sifu is still home to the best Obi-Wan Kenobi game if calmly saying ‘Hello there’ every time you meet a new group of enemies is something you’re into. If silence, brooding and a dislike of theatre are more up your alley (sorry) you can also use Sifu to make the Batman game we need. Again, Bruce, I’m sorry.