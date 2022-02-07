Sifu system requirements won’t beat up your gaming PC

Sifu might feature punishing mechanics, but its system requirements aren’t looking for a scrap. While PlatinumGames dares to recommend playing its upcoming Babylon’s Fall on a coveted GeForce RTX 3060, Sloclap says you can achieve optimal performance using an Nvidia GPU from 2014.

That’s right, Sifu’s developers recommend playing the game with a GTX 970, and you can get away with running the action-adventure on a  GeForce GT 640. Of course, opting for a non-RTX card means you’ll miss out on features like Nvidia DLSS, which could boost fps at higher resolutions. However, the game’s lenient demands should help more players jump into Sloclap’s brutal beat ’em up, even if its gameplay kicks you to the curb.

Sloclap’s GPU recommendations won’t make your gaming PC sweat, but your rig will need 10GB RAM to play Sifu with higher settings enabled. Sure, this is only 2GB more than the game’s 8GB minimum, but it could mean you’ll have to revamp your motherboard’s memory configuration.

Here are the Sifu system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU AMD FX-4350
Intel Core i5-3470		 AMD FX-9590
Intel Core i7-6700K
RAM 8GB 10GB
GPU Radeon R7 250
GeForce GT 640		 Radeon R9 390X
Nvidia GeForce GTX 970
VRAM 2GB 4GB
Storage 22GB 22GB

Take the Sifu system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Sifu?

