Silent Hill 2 Remake has been pretty, well, silent for a while now. First revealed back in October 2022, the return of James Sunderland, Pyramid Head, and co. coincides with a concerted effort from Konami to revive the classic horror series. Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill F, and the interactive web series Silent Hill Ascension are all part of the long-awaited return, but Silent Hill 2 Remake is the crown jewel. Since we haven’t seen or heard anything official in such a long time, speculation has arisen that development on Silent Hill 2 might be in trouble. Now, Bloober Team, which previously created Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, and Observer, says SH2 is going “smoothly,” but everyone needs to be patient and wait for word from Konami itself.

The Silent Hill 2 release date is still on its way – Bloober is adamant the horror game is doing just fine, and that it will “attain the highest quality.” Nevertheless, it’s been a while since we’ve seen anything new regarding Silent Hill 2 Remake. The first trailer and screenshots arrived last year, alongside news of Return to Silent Hill, a new movie that will follow the events of SH2. Since then, everything has been quiet. Naturally, we’ve wondered whether the game might be in trouble. Bloober says this is not the case.

“As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami’s plans for the Silent Hill franchise,” the studio says. “Alongside our partner, we are diligently working to ensure the Silent Hill 2 remake attains the highest quality. On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication.”

Bloober previously confirmed that Silent Hill 2 Remake was still alive, and encouraged fans to wait for more information from Konami itself. The developer reiterates that statement, and asks that people be “patient.”

“However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience,” Bloober says. “Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

As well as Silent Hill, Konami is seemingly keen to revive the Metal Gear Solid series courtesy of the recently released Master Collection Volume One, and the upcoming MGS3 remake, Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

While we wait for Silent Hill 2 Remake, you should make your way through some of the other best story games of all time. You can also get a headstart on 2024 and beyond by perusing all of the upcoming games on their way to PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.