Silent Hill Ascension sounds like a worldwide version of Until Dawn

Silent Hill Ascension was one of many horror game projects revealed by Konami last year, and we’ve now been given a boatload more details about the interactive film-like videogame experience alongside a brand new trailer. While the exact nature of Silent Hill Ascension still remains a mystery, Konami has still given us a whole lot more to chew on.

Styled as an “interactive series,” Silent Hill Ascension will follow multiple main characters from around the world, as each is pursued by a Silent Hill monster that consumes “people, their children, and entire towns.”

Konami has also again focused on how the audience will impact the narrative, as players and viewers will decide on who survives and how the story will conclude.

“Even the project’s creators do not know how Silent Hill Ascension ‎will end. Instead, the character’s fates are in the audience’s hands,” Konami says. So, think of it like a worldwide game of Until Dawn, where the outcomes are decided on the fly.

“Silent Hill fans and horror audiences everywhere have a lot to look forward to,” series producer Motio Okamoto says. “We are pleased to tell a new interactive story, in never-before-explored locations, alongside new characters that will be introduced to fans of the Silent Hill universe. It is you who will decide the fate of multiple main characters, which will unfold simultaneously around the globe.”

It’s still unclear exactly what Silent Hill Ascension will look like. My best guess is that we’ll be watching something similar to the older Telltale games and Supermassive Interactive horror experiences like The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology, while we vote between episodes. Exactly how much of this is a hands-on experience remains to be seen.

Ascension isn’t the only Silent Hill experience we’ve got coming up. There’s also the Silent Hill 2 remake trailer to check out, Silent Hill Townfall, Silent Hill F, and a new Silent Hill movie as well. Konami is doing anything but slowing down with the horror series.

In fact, Konami has called for Silent Hill pitches from anyone that has one, as the studio is open to hearing about these ideas and potentially even turning them into full games. Former Silent Hill developer and Immortality creator Sam Barlow also called Silent Hill 2 a “poisoned chalice,” so it’s good to see Konami try some wildly new stuff.

While we gear up for the Silent Hill revival, you’ll want to check out the current Silent Hill 2 system requirements and see if your rig is up to the challenge, and you can check out the best single-player games currently available on PC as well.