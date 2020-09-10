Skull & Bones has a “new vision”, but you won’t see it until “next year”

Ubisoft Forward is kicking off later today, but Skull & Bones won’t be part of it. Creative director Elisabeth Pellen explains ahead of time that the pirate game is “in full swing with a new vision”, but isn’t quite ready for you to see just yet. She does go on to share, though, that you will see something from the game at its “comeback next year”.

“Many of you have been wondering why we’ve had to postpone our launch,” she says. “The answer is that we simply needed more time. We dreamt something bigger for Skull & Bones, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges. These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game.

“Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernise the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

Pellen shares all of this information in a blog post on Ubisoft’s website. She also reveals that new talent has joined the team as the project continues to evolve from its initial pitch and push towards a new Skull & Bones release date.

It’s not all delays in Ubi’ land, however, as the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launch date has been brought forward – lovely stuff. If you’re keen to watch the Ubisoft Forward September showcase and would like to find out details on where you can do that, you know where to click.