Rainbow Six Siege, Watch Dogs: Legion will feature in Ubisoft Forward – here’s how to watch

As 2020 draws closer to autumn, we’re hitting the end of this year’s long, E3-style summer game announcement schedule. But, there are still some announcements, updates, and reveals to lap up, yet. Following the July event, there’s another Ubisoft Forward showcase on the way – and it’s this very week. Read on for details on what to expect and how to tune in to keep up with all the publisher’s latest news.

Last week, Ubisoft posted a few details about the showcase on its site, announcing it kicks off on September 10 and that we can expect to “see what’s in store for games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege, as well as a much-anticipated update on our new IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and more yet-to-be revealed surprises”.

There aren’t any more specific nuggets of information on what the news on the above titles might be just yet, but the studio has posted a line-up reveal clip, which you can check out below.

When is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward is on September 10 at 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST. You can tune in via Twitch, YouTube, Ubisoft.com/Forward, or right here with us. We’ve included the livestream for you below, so all you have to do is head back to this page at the above time, get comfy, and enjoy. Because we’re super helpful and lovely like that.

In addition to the main show, Ubisoft says you can tune in an hour before the main show kicks off to catch a “Brawlhalla matchup featuring the Ubisoft News team and Blue Mammoth developers, as well as updates from the teams behind Roller Champions, For Honor, The Division 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint”. There’ll also be the chance to scoop some in-game goodies by hopping into your Ubisoft account while the stream’s going on.

Plus, the publisher has something for after the main show: hang around after it’s wrapped to check out some “deep dives into two unreleased titles”, which will be exclusive to this version of the Ubisoft Forward show.

While you wait, check out our list of the upcoming PC games on the horizon you’ll want to keep a weather eye out for.