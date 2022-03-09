Explore Moominvalley in a cozy adventure game coming in 2023

Tove Jansson’s charming world of Moomintroll is getting a new game adaptation next year. Starring one of the Moomintroll series regular characters, Snufkin: Melody in Moominvalley is a charming and cozy adventure game in which our musical hero must restore the harmony of nature, which is under threat by an overly zealous park keeper.

Moominvalley is normally a place of untamed natural beauty, but a strict park keeper has shown up and decided to set up all kinds of hedges, fences, and rules. Using his harmonica, as well as a bit of stealth, Snufkin must explore the open world of Moominvalley and set things right.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is being developed by Norwegian indie studio Hyper Games, who says the game involves puzzle solving, musical segments, and stealth sequences. Of course, you’ll also have plenty of friends to meet along the way – familiar faces if you’ve ever enjoyed the Moomintroll books, comics, or animated television series. Each has “their own charming stories to uncover and quests to solve, inspired by Tove Jansson’s work,” the studio says.

Here’s the trailer, which shows off the lovely storybook art style:

You can wishlist Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley on Steam today. It’s set for release sometime in 2023.