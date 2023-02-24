You must find the Sons of the Forest shovel location at all costs if you want to dig up precious items you need to survive, such as the all-important keycards. The shovel is an essential tool for the Sons of the Forest’s all-new digging mechanic, so whether you’ve played The Forest or not, ploughing through dirt for treasure will be a new experience.

In order to be sure you’re not missing too much as you explore Sons of the Forest, you should try and find the shovel as early as possible. You can only find it inside a specific cave on the Sons of the Forest map, so it could take you a while to find this new item in the survival game unless you know where to look. You’ll also need to have obtained the Sons of the Forest rebreather first, so once you have that, here’s the Sons of the Forest shovel location you need to head towards.

Where to find the Sons of the Forest shovel location

You can find the Sons of the Forest shovel inside the large river cave to the west of the central, snowy area of the map. The river is frozen over, so you can walk along it without fear of dropping into the chilly waters. The cave entrance is marked by three corpses, held up by sticks and frozen like popsicles. These bodies face the cave entrance, but you must break a wooden blockade to enter it.

Once inside, rappel down and head underwater – hence why you need the rebreather first. If you’ve got it, the rebreather will automatically equip when you enter the water, so swim to the other side of this fairly linear cave where you’ll need to descend even further into darkness. Again, you’ll need to keep following the natural path of the cave, until you can see a well-lit bunker area, outside of which is the corpse of a worker holding the shovel. You shouldn’t come up against any nasty enemies in this cave, so you can focus on surviving the swim.

Now you know where to find the shovel, you’ll now be able to uncover the Sons of the Forest keycard, as well as other important items and resources that will aid your survival. Make sure you know where to find some of the other Sons of the Forest weapons and tools, as each has their own pros and cons, and will be essential to getting the one of the Sons of the Forest endings without too many deaths.