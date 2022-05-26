More Sony PlayStation exclusives incoming as PC sales target $300m

An investor presentation reveals that Sony PC sales are expected to hit $300 million USD in 2022, as the company announces its plans to bring even more Sony PlayStation exclusives to PC by 2025. Titles including open-world game Horizon Zero Dawn, deity-destroying RPG game God of War, and zombie survival game Days Gone are listed as some of Sony’s biggest sellers on PC.

During the investor call, Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan said, via VGC, “By expanding to PC and mobile, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market to being present pretty much everywhere.”

Sony’s PC sales have been climbing steadily since their decision to bring first-party PlayStation titles to the PC, with net sales rising from $35 million USD in the 2020 fiscal year to $80 million in 2021. The company projects that this growth will continue exponentially, with an estimated $300 million in net PC sales by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

These sales figures are lead by PlayStation’s marquee games such as Horizon Zero Dawn (which has sold a total of 2,398,000 copies on PC as of March, bringing in a total of $60 million in revenue), God of War (971,000 sales and $26.2m in revenue), and Days Gone (852,000 sales and $22.7m in revenue).

Recent job listings suggest that Sony may be bringing PlayStation Network to PC, and that the company wants someone to shape their plans for the future of PlayStation on PC. In the meantime, we’ll be over here thinking about why Sony should make the PSVR2 compatible with gaming PCs, and hoping and praying that the idea of a Bloodborne PC port is anything more than a hunter’s dream.