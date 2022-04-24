Sony wants someone to shape its Playstation PC plans

A new Sony job advertisement states that the console publisher is looking for a “senior director” responsible for shaping and strategizing the plans for its Playstation PC games – which includes the upcoming Uncharted PC collection and possibly the likes of Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, and Returnal if leaks are to be believed.

There have been a number of major Playstation exclusives ported to PC recently, including the likes of God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Days Gone, and by all accounts, this plan has proved very successful for Sony – and it’s not surprising the publisher is seeking to expand its plans.

As Sony posted online (via Reddit), it’s hiring a senior director in charge of “PC planning and strategy” with the aim of delivering “a single, optimized PC sales growth and commercial plan” to implement alongside global storefront partners such as Steam and Epic. The role’s various listed responsibilities include leading PC growth, increasing “PC monthly active users” with content and meeting “the needs of our players”

The listing does mention developing a “global PC store strategy and process”, but this could refer to the likes of Steam rather than a hint that Playstation making its own PC-focused client.

The infamous GeForce Now leak from last year has since had many major games proven real, including Playstation ports such as God of War and Uncharted. The leak also listed the likes of Demon’s Souls, Ghost of Tsushima, Returnal, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and Ratchet and Clank, so it’s possible these ports are in the pipeline too.

Of course, what we really want is a Bloodborne PC port, but we’ll take Demon’s Souls at a push.