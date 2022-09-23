Soulframe release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and news

There might not be a confirmed Soulframe release date yet, but there are still a lot of things we do know about the MMORPG. After being hinted at via a trademark filing during the first half of 2022, the free-to-play game was officially announced by Warframe developer Digital Extremes during TennoCon 2022.

Soulframe seems to be going in a different direction to Warframe with its setting and gameplay, despite the name suggesting a connection, but any other information has been sparse, with Digital Extremes keeping tight-lipped about many aspects of the project. The developer has been dropping various hints since its reveal though — including a potential release window for an early build of the game. With this in mind, here’s everything we know so far about Soulframe.

Soulframe release date speculation

Having only been announced in July 2022, Soulframe is still in early development and currently has no release date. The initial reveal trailer doesn’t give a release window either, making it even harder to narrow down when the game might end up launching. In a message to the community back in July 2022, project lead Steve Sinclair stated that “Soulframe development has officially just begun”. This implies that the full release is still a long way off, making a 2023 – or even 2024 – release window unlikely.

You might not have to wait years to be able to play Soulframe in some form, though. Sinclair has mentioned that he hopes the team “can do some closed alpha stuff next year”. This could mean that a handful of players will be able to get their hands on the game as early as 2023, though this is not currently set in stone. There will also be regular development streams to keep players excited, as confirmed in an interview. Creative Director Geoff Crookes told us, “While we don’t have a launch date or window to share at this time, we do plan to keep players engaged by periodically hosting development streams that will offer information and insight into our teams’ progress.”

Soulframe trailer

The Soulframe reveal trailer was the main highlight of Tennocon 2022, showing off Digital Extremes’ next major project. As a purely cinematic trailer, no actual gameplay footage was shown. However, it does give some insight into how the game will differentiate itself from the developer’s previous games, including Warframe.

Soulframe setting and story

Digital Extremes describes Soulframe as being “heavily influenced by themes of nature, restoration, and exploration”. Unlike Warframe’s futuristic locations and characters, the world of Soulframe seems to be aiming more towards fantasy and magic. There are still hints that Soulframe won’t completely stray from sci-fi though, with character designs still retaining some futuristic elements, like the player’s bionic arm.

That theme of nature is evident from the trailer, too, as the player both helps animals and teams up with them in battle. In an interview with the Washington Post, the Soulframe team names Princess Mononoke and The NeverEnding Story as inspirations for the game. With a heavy focus on environmentalism in the former, then, perhaps the story could tackle the subject of environmental destruction, among other themes.

As for its links to Warframe, in a “Warframe / Soulframe Transition Stream”, the team states that, while both titles are not in the same universe, they are working on easter eggs and other connections to tie both games together. While Soulframe is neither a prequel or sequel to Warframe, the developer hopes that these connections at least give players something to look out for, with Crookes telling us, “Warframe players will notice some similarities to certain looks or choices.”

Soulframe Gameplay

At this time, no direct gameplay for Soulframe has been shown. However, some basic details have been shared by the development team since launch. We do know that the game will be open world, in direct contrast to the smaller missions of early Warframe. In the Washington Post interview, Sinclair also states that he’s “chasing that ‘short session but high immersion’ thing where you sign in and you come out of your yurt and you are where you last signed off”, so you should be able to stay in the open world at all times. In Warframe, you would be taken back to your spacecraft between missions.

Creative director Geoff Crookes has also given The Post some insight into where you might be travelling outside of the hub area. According to Crookes, “the world itself is a little angry about what’s been done to it, and the grounds underneath tend to shift throughout the day”. In terms of gameplay, this could mean that some sort of procedural generation is being employed for the cave networks below the world. Perhaps this could lead to sections that might feel familiar to Warframe players, letting you explore smaller randomised areas for rewards.

Soulframe is also expected to be slower paced than Warframe with a greater focus on melee weapons and close-range magic. Geoff Crookes confirmed this to us, saying, “Warframe is a very fast-paced, frenetic game, so we have to keep reminding ourselves to rein it in,” having taken some inspiration from Elden Ring combat pacing.

Soulframe platforms and crossplay

No release platforms for Soulframe have been revealed currently. Based on the release history for Warframe though, a PC release is almost guaranteed. Console versions are harder to nail down, though current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S releases seem like a given.

With no release platforms, it’s also unknown whether Soulframe will support crossplay. For the longest time, Warframe had no sort of crossplay implemented at all. This changed with the game’s release on PS5, allowing cross-gen play between current and last gen PlayStation consoles. It was also revealed during TennoCon 2022 that full crossplay between all systems would finally be arriving, though this is still in development.

And that’s everything we know so far about Soulframe. With development still in its early stages, it might be some time before more gameplay is shown, but we’ll update you once we know more. If you can’t wait, why not take a look at our best Warframe builds and fill your time with DE’s other epic MMO.