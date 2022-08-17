More Soulframe news is coming soon – here’s how to watch

More Soulframe news is on the way soon – the first since the new MMO from Warframe developer Digital Extremes was announced in July – alongside developer livestreams for fellow RPG game Warframe. The streams will show off more details about Soulframe’s development and feature the reveal of new Warframe Styanax and a preview of the upcoming Duviri Paradox expansion.

The Soulframe developer team transition stream is set for August 22 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST. It will feature the 4K debut of the Soulframe announcement trailer for the MMORPG, alongside a “fireside chat” where the developers will be answering community questions and discussing the internal changes at the studio that have taken place in the run-up to Soulframe. The stream will take place on the official Warframe Twitch page, and will also be streamed to the official Warframe YouTube account.

Soulframe is a new free-to-play game from the creators of Warframe, but one that takes things in a more fantasy direction rather than the sci-fi leanings of Warframe. Project lead Steve Sinclair, who has moved over from a decade in charge of Warframe to help develop the new project, has spoken about Soulframe’s slower, heavier combat pacing when compared to Digital Extremes’ other game. Sinclair points to other recent games such as Elden Ring and “how excellent their combat pacing is” as subjects of conversation at the studio – hopefully we’ll get to hear more about their inspirations as part of this livestream.

Meanwhile, two Warframe livestreams are coming up for the multiplayer game. The first is Warframe devstream 163, focusing on the new Veilbreaker expansion, which will take place on August 26 at 11am PT / 2pm PT / 7pm BST. It will also be streamed on both the Warframe Twitch page and Warframe YouTube account, as linked above. This will include discussion about the game’s 50th playable Warframe, Styanax, which will be arriving as part of the Veilbreaker update. There will be platinum giveaways and “major surprises,” and players can also join the Duviri Amphitheater on Earth from the in-game Star Chart during the livestream to explore a small piece of Duviri’s open world for themselves.

Finally, Warframe prime time stream 316 returns following TennoCon 2022, which will feature several Warframe developers and community leads playing the game live while discussing the game and showing off fan art and concepts. There will also be platinum giveaways for random viewers, and the team will address some popular “Warframe hot takes” with their own opinions. The livestream will take place on September 1 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST on both the Warframe Twitch page and Warframe YouTube account, as linked above.

We’ll have all the latest news on Soulframe, so be sure to keep your eyes on PCGamesN for more on the fantasy game. If you’re feeling ravenous for more Warframe news, take a look at our preview of the upcoming Wolf Warframe. Meanwhile, we’ve got a list of the best ninja games on PC if you want more sneaking and flipping action, and check out our list of the best Warframe builds to ensure you’re ready for the arrival of Veilbreaker when it launches.