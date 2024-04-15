This underrated Weird West roguelite shooter just got a big update

There are lots of things to like about the “Weird West” setting for a shooter – it has such a distinctive look, and somehow the ghosts and Lovecraftian horrors feel right at home in the early 1900s. The main thing, though, is that the guns are cool. This is something that Soulslinger Envoy of Death understands very well, and fans who’ve already jumped into early access have a big new update to check out today.

In Soulslinger: Envoy of Death, you’re a gunslinger who’s woken up in limbo, somewhere in between the realms of life and death, and of light and darkness. Your job is to navigate an ever-shifting maze of ravines, corridors, and arenas, blasting every supernatural enemy you encounter to harvest souls and obtain better guns.

It’s a roguelike game, so every run is different, and being that it’s set in the afterlife, the guns you can pick up have a dizzying array of powers. There are six-shooters that glow with demonic energy and a double-barreled shotgun that can be loaded up with spectral shells.

The latest update adds the new Forgotten Graveyard realm, which is home to four new enemies and a new boss called The Countess, who you’ll meet at the end of the area. Defeat her, and you can pick up a new weapon known as the Night Quartet, which is a four-shooter that works on a cooldown.

The update also adds new features like Spectral Essence and Blood Essence, as well as the new Power Totem and Orb of the Seer structures to build in the Soulslinger’s haven.

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death is on sale for 30% off as part of Steam’s FPS Fest, putting it at $12.59 / £10.49 for early access. That deal is available through April 22.

