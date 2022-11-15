Spider-Man: Miles Morales is officially Steam Deck verified

Spider-Man: Miles Morales joins the coveted hall of Steam Deck verified games, ahead of its release on November 18. The announcement was made by developer Insomniac Games, with fans excited that it’s finally coming to PC after three years of waiting.

The developer revealed the news on Twitter, and plenty of Steam Deck users are expressing excitement for it. The game packs plenty of PC specific features, such as ultra-wide monitor support, which is handy if you’re using the portable powerhouse with the best Steam Deck dock.

Support for AMD FSR 2.1 and Intel XeSS upscaling technologies should help boost fps. Sadly, the Deck doesn’t support ray tracing or Nvidia DLSS, which is locked to team green’s RTX graphics cards.

It’s hard to say how well it will run compared to Marvel’s Spider-Man on PC, which is based on the PS5 version that released in 2019. We were highly impressed in Spider-Man Remastered review, which released in August, concluding that it’s the best port of the former console exclusive.

Like Miles Morales, Spider-Man is Steam Deck verified and runs like a dream on the Valve system, though a 30fps cap is generally recommended for the best experience. It’s possible to push things up to 40fps, but swinging through New York City at breakneck speeds can invite some stutters. Hopefully, the newer title should run just as well, but we won’t know for sure until launch day.