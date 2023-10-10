Steam’s coziest management sim is on sale, and it’s a 9/10

Spiritfarer is a cozy life game about dying - yes, really - and you can nab it at a massive discount along with all of its DLC on Steam for a limited time.

Spiritfarer Steam sale: a young grl and a group of animal people sat around a table

Published:

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer is on sale, as the cozy life sim about death has high praise. Its DLC is long-completed, so you’ll be getting the full experience that comes highly recommended by the million-plus people who have played it themselves.

If you’ve never heard of Spiritfarer, here’s the elevator pitch: it’s a cozy (after)life game about dying. It’s comfy yet macabre, creepy yet meaningful, and it 100% will leave an impression on you and it will make you cry.

As the titular Spiritfarer, you expand and upgrade your ship and ferry the spirits of the dead, each of which takes the form of an anthropomorphized animal, to the afterlife. Previous Spiritfarer Charon has hung up his cloak, so you need to get to know each of the deceased and help them settle their unfinished business before they can move on, when you pick it up in the Steam sale.

The game’s got a drop-dead gorgeous (sorry) hand-drawn art style, and even has a dedicated hug button for each of the spirits. Seeing their faces light up in surprise as you run in for a cuddle never gets old, and leans into the wholesome take the game has on death.

YouTube Thumbnail

What really sang to me about Spiritfarer when I played it was the gut-punching realism, You might be talking to a deer with an attitude, but the story of what happened to her in life is one I think many people can relate to, and it’s told in such a meaningful and down-to-earth way. The same goes for the rest of the spirits, each of which puts life into perspective in different, essential ways. Each character might be fantastical, but they all have very real experiences.

There have even been three free updates for Spiritfarer since it launched, with four new spirit characters, more story content, quality of life improvements, and extra customization and building options to make the experience even denser than before. The final Spiritfarer update has been and gone, but the impact it has remains.

If that hasn’t sold you yet, of the 30,000-odd Steam user reviews 95% of them are positive, giving it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on the platform, and it even has an 84 average on Metacritic.

Spiritfarer is on sale for 75% off until Monday, October 16, so expect to pay $7.49 / £6.24 until then. You can find Spiritfarer over on Steam.

In the meantime, you can take a look at all the big upcoming games for PC that you’ll want to add to your calendar, alongside the essential story games you need to add to your backlog.

A former writer for NME Gaming and a Journalism Masters graduate, Will is a news writer for PCGamesN. He's also written for Eurogamer, VG247, and GamingBible. He's kept busy between news, features, and review writing, like that of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. With experience in the biggest games released like Baldur's Gate 3 and Starfield, Will still feels most at home with a good roguelike game in his hands. He's also very happy to admit that Dead Cells is the best roguelike game of the genre, even if the competition is incredibly stiff and great games keep coming out almost constantly.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.