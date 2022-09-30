Ubisoft games on Stadia will transfer to PC, publisher says

Google has announced that it’s shuttering its cloud gaming service Stadia at the start of 2023. That’s a bummer for anyone who’s been buying and playing games on the platform, but Ubisoft says it’s working to help soften the blow by developing a way for Stadia players to transfer their Ubisoft games to PC.

“While Stadia will shut down on January 18, 2023, we’re happy to share that we’re working to bring the games you own on Stadia to PC through Ubisoft Connect,” the company says. “We’ll have more to share regarding specific details as well as the impact for Ubisoft+ subscribers at a later date.”

In other words, if you’ve purchased Ubisoft games on Stadia, the odds seem pretty good that you’ll be able to transfer those purchases into PC editions on Ubisoft Connect. That sounds like pretty good news, and it is – as long as you have a PC powerful enough to run those games. One of the main features Stadia offers is to obviate the need for a powerful gaming PC, and so it stands to reason that the bulk of Stadia users probably don’t have a beefy rig at home.

So far, Ubisoft has only said that it’s working on making it possible to transfer game ownership to PC – it’s possible, perhaps, that other target platforms will become available, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Interestingly, one of the first public tests of the technology that powers Stadia allowed players to try Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free and play the entire game in a web browser.