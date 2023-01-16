Star Wars Battlefront returns with Insurgency Sandstorm conversion mod

Star Wars Battlefront, the classic FPS game from DICE and EA, has unofficially returned after five years, thanks to a transformative new mod for gritty war shooter Insurgency Sandstorm. If you remember the 2004 original, and those halcyon days blasting your mates in co-op and online multiplayer – or if you want the newer Battlefront experience, but with some added brutality and realism – this one is for you. Plus, it’s great to have some more Star Wars as we look ahead to the Jedi Survivor release date.

Star Wars Sagas is a complete conversion for Insurgency Sandstorm, transforming everything from character models to weapons, maps to sound effects, vehicles to music. Tipoca City, Tatooine, Mustafar, Kamino – all these classic Star Wars locations are either in the game and fully playable already, or on their way, with the Sagas team posting regular updates.

You can customise your loadouts, choose to play as Stormtroopers, battle droids, and ARC Clones, and participate in co-operative PvE games in Star Wars Sagas already. The most recent developer update aims to balance PvP mechanics, with a view to launching the full PvP experience in the near future via dedicated, custom Insurgency servers. The team is currently balancing weapon aiming and the base Insurgency multiplayer modes to work with the Star Wars overhaul.

There are also first-person and third-person servers, with third-person presumably the viewpoint of choice for fans of those classic ‘00s Battlefronts. The team is also planning to add more maps, with the next update supposedly bringing a “classic location” from the old Battlefront games.

The full Star Wars Sagas mod, with complete installation instructions, is available now at Mod.io. If you want to try it, make sure you have a legitimate copy of Insurgency Sandstorm. In other Star Wars news, Cameron Monaghan, star of the upcoming Jedi Survivor, says the game is partly designed to appeal to non Star Wars fans.

Check out the best Star Wars games if you want to indulge in the world of lightsabers and Force powers. Alternatively, with 2023 still in its infancy, you might want to check out some of the best upcoming games launching alongside Jedi Survivor.