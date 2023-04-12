14 Star Wars games worth $100 are dirt cheap ahead of Jedi Survivor

With the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date fast approaching, you’ll likely be wondering what other Star Wars games you can play while you wait. This 14-game bundle has been dramatically reduced, offering up a Steam sale that should keep you busy while you wait for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

You can grab the 14 Star Wars game bundle for 80% off on Fanatical, bringing the price down from $99.99 USD / £75.99 GBP to $20.99 USD / £15.95. Beware of the limited-time nature of this offer though, as it ends on April 16 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST / midnight CEST.

Star Wars games Steam bundle

While the Star Wars games bundle is on Fanatical, all of the actual codes are for Steam versions of the games, with the 80% saving mixing multiple eras and genres for a varied experience. Here’s what you can expect in the Steam sale bundle.

Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Dark Forces

Jedi Knight Dark Forces 2

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

Jedi Knight Mysteries of the Sith

Republic Commando

Star Wars Starfighter

The Clone Wars Republic Heroes

The Force Unleashed

The Force Unleashed 2

Knights of the Old Republic

Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords

Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005)

Empire at War

If it wasn’t already apparent, this Steam bundle is filled with absolute bangers at a total steal. You’ve got some of the best RPG games, action-adventure games, FPSes, simulation, and strategy games from the last two decades, and they all just so happen to be Star Wars games too.

Of these 14 games, six are also compatible with the Steam Deck, so you can easily play them on the go as well.

Like me, you’re probably excited about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, and in that case, I’d say play the two Force Unleashed games. While they aren’t perfect, each provides the exact Jedi power fantasy you’re looking for with incredibly satisfying combat. Plus, The Clone Wars TV alumni Sam Witwer takes on the role of the main character, and he’s great (click the box below to go to the deal).

I’d also recommend Republic Commando for a tight FPS, and the Knights of the Old Republic games if you want the BioWare space RPG that predates Mass Effect. These are all pretty good Star Wars games, and it’s absolutely worth the bundle knockdown to get them on Steam.

While we wait for Cal’s next adventure, the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements should help ensure you have a good enough rig. You can also check out all the Jedi Survivor bosses we know about so far as well.