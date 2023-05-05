Do you need some Star Wars Jedi Survivor beginner tips and tricks? Perhaps you’re new to melee-style action-adventure games, or you’re just unsure how to navigate the complex puzzles you’ll encounter throughout the game world in the latest hit game from EA and Respawn. Luckily, we’ve compiled a handful of tips and tricks to help you navigate this beast of a game, which has so much for players of all skill levels to discover.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Understanding the basics

At its core, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a melee combat action-adventure game. This means that, unlike many games that reward button-mashing tactics, you’ll benefit more from precisely timed parrying, blocking, dodging, and hitting only when enemies are stunned. The game also has some very interesting mechanics that grant additional ways to defeat enemies, such as using Force abilities to push them off the ledge or using confuse abilities to make an enemy attack one of its own instead of you. While jumping into a fight with lightsaber acrobatics can be tempting, being more thoughtful about your approach will go much further in this game.

Understanding controls

While it may not be the case for every player, most players will benefit from playing this game on a controller. Keyboard functions can be a little bit difficult to track, and while there are exceptions, most players will be more comfortable with the basic setup of the standard Xbox or PlayStation controller, which you can set up to work with your PC.

By default, you can block with your left bumper, but if this feels unnatural for you, don’t hesitate to rebind your buttons in a way that makes sense to you.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Difficulty options

One of the best things about Star Wars Jedi Survivor is that it has a lot of different difficulty and accessibility options. You can play on the simplest mode, Story Mode, which limits combat encounters or can increase your difficulty up to Jedi Grandmaster, which is quite difficult. These options exist for a reason, so there’s no reason to feel embarrassed if you want to see how the story plays out and aren’t as interested in combat mechanics. And, best of all, if you’re playing on a more difficult setting and are struggling with a battle, you can always change your difficulty setting on the fly.

Additionally, if you feel you have a slow reaction time, other options allow you to take fights in slow mode. If you don’t like spiders in your game, there’s even an arachnophobia mode, so you don’t have to deal with these pesky creatures. Don’t be afraid to experiment with settings to determine what’s right for you.

Along these lines, you’ll also want to get used to the Holomap early on, as it will help guide you. You can even choose to enable directional markers, which are extremely helpful in a game that can sometimes be confusing.

Explore your surroundings… but not too much

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a lot of hidden bonuses and secrets, many of which can help you through the game. For example, levelling up your skill tree unlocks new abilities that can help you in more difficult combat settings, and experimenting with different lightsaber stances can also wield massive benefits. Further, Star Wars Jedi Survivor Perks can improve your gameplay experience by granting your character bonus rewards or stats. Health essences can increase the damage you can take before death, and Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essences increase the amount of Force you have before you run out. Stim canisters increase the number of stims you have on hand when your stims are running low, and specific skill trees can add even more benefits to stim use.

While it can be tempting to speedrun the storyline, exploring your surroundings to level up your skills is often worthwhile — within reason. As an open world game, there’s always the potential to go off the beaten path and end up right in the throes of a brutal enemy. But if you follow the main story path but take the time to explore your surroundings, complete side quests and discover new items, it can be worthwhile in the long term.

Be aware of the environment

While this seems like an obvious tip for any game, it tends to be especially important in this one. With so many mechanics like climbing, jumping, double jumping, dashing, grappling, Force abilities, and so on, there are often objects in your environment right in front of you, but you’re just not aware of how they fit in with your overall gameplay experience quite yet. Don’t be afraid to try new things. There’s no shame in checking a guide or two if you’re struggling with a specific puzzle.

Meditate often

Meditation Points exist for a reason. In many cases, resting will respawn enemies, but your path will lead you in a direction where there are many enemies you haven’t faced yet anyway. So, if you’re running low on health or stims, take the time to rest and regroup. (Meditating also saves your game for you in the event of any random crashes or disconnects)

With these Star Wars Jedi Survivor beginner tips and tricks, you’re sure to be a Jedi Master in no time. But if you need more advice and insights, you can always check our Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough to help you beat the game. And, you can always check out our guide to the best Star Wars games on PC if this one isn’t quite your jam. Or, if you’re enjoying the game and just need a break, you can focus on building the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics team while kicking back and enjoying some games with your pals at Pyloon’s Saloon.