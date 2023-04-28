Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence locations

Looking for every Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence upgrade? Cal has had quite the glow-up since Fallen Order. In addition to his ability to grow a rather fetching beard, he’s also become much more proficient with his Force powers, which is excellent news considering the fierce opposition in Jedi Survivor.

Wandering around in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you’ll occasionally run across glowing purple lights known as Force Essence. Meditating at Force Essences increases your Force bar, enabling you to perform more abilities before needing to recharge. One of the best PC games this year has no shortage of collectibles, so strap in for the location of every Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence upgrade.

Every Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force Essence location

Every Jedi Survivor planet has its own set of Force Essences for you to discover – some are on the main path, while some are hidden away in the dark recesses of the environment.

Here is every Force Essence location we know about in Star Wars Jedi Survivor:

Coruscant

The lone Force Essence on Coruscant is located in the Undercity Industry section of the map, in the Undercity Meats area.

Jedha

The first of two Force Essences on Jedha can be found inside a small tower in the Halls of Ranvell, on a small ledge as you begin your ascent.

The second Force Essence on Jedha is in the Sanctuary Temple, hidden behind a green laser door.

Koboh

The first Force Essence you’ll come across on Koboh is in Dredger Gorge. Head towards the Derelict Dam and you’ll see the purple collectible near a small cliff edge.

Head towards the Devastated Settled location within the Stone Spires. The Force Essence is located next to a large set of stairs.

Nova Garon

You’ll find Nova Garon’s Force Essence on Level B of the Hanger Bay, next to a glass viewscreen overlooking the area.

Shattered Moon of Koboh

The only Force Essence on the Shattered Moon of Koboh is in the Assembly Staging area of the Abandoned Foundry.

