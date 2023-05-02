Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics teams and how to play

Do you want to know the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics team and how to play the mini-game? Star Wars Jedi Survivor’s Holotactics mini-game tests your skills as you place virtual representations of enemies from throughout the galaxy against those of opponents in this real-time strategy game. But if you’ve just come across the game or are struggling with figuring out the best team to defeat your foes, you’re not alone.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you analyze the Star Wars Jedi Survivor best Holotactics teams and how to play this addictive mini-game you’ll encounter on the second floor of Plyoon’s Saloon in EA’s newest action-adventure game.

What is Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics?

If you haven’t encountered Holotactics in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you may want to check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor walkthrough to help get you to the point where you can play this game. First, you’ll have to visit Moran in Pyloon’s Saloon to pick up the side quest titled The Odd Pair, in which you’ll learn from two strangers named Bhima and Tulli about the game they’re trying to create based on data from wildlife in the area. Once you complete this task, they’ll return to Pyloon’s Saloon, and you’ll have the chance to partake in the game they’ve been developing.

One thing to note is that it’s helpful to have BD-1 scan as many enemies as possible in the world around you, as that’s how you unlock more characters for your Holotactics game. You’ll want to have as stacked of a deck as possible to participate in taking on your friends, such as Turgle and Merrin.

How to play Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics

Once you’ve returned to Pyloon’s Saloon and your new friends have set up their game, you’ll visit the Holotactics board and have the opportunity to challenge several virtual representations of the locals for rewards. From there, they’ll place their characters, and your goal is to select the most powerful characters to counter them based on the allotment of points you’re granted. Note that your points will roll over between each match against the same contestant, so if you’re feeling confident about your team and have points remaining, you can carry over these points.

Your possible characters are assigned point values, and you can only play as enemies you’ve scanned in the real world. This includes characters from the Empire, the Bedlam Raiders, and fauna you’ve encountered throughout the game, like mogu, gorocco, and bilemaws.

You’ll then place them on the board, which has a total of ten slots. Placement does matter, as you’ll often want your strongest ranged characters protected by weaker characters that can act as meat shields to protect the stronger characters from attacks, so just be mindful of your positioning.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Best Holotactics team

Choosing the best Holotactics team is often contingent on your opponent’s loadout. For example, you may want to counter an opponent’s team of melee characters with a strong ranged build to counter their attacks effectively. However, there do appear to be some units that are relatively strong in most situations.

Unfortunately, there are no hard and fast rules for defeating every opponent. However, we have developed some setups to help you build a stacked team.

Droideka (12 points): Although this droid costs a hefty fee, its powerful ranged attacks can keep any melee opponents at bay. To offer them protection, you can also use some B1 Melee droids for cover, as they cost only a point each. If you need more power and have the points to spare, use the Raider Grunts for 2 points each instead.

Bedlam Smasher (14 points): The Droideka is helpful in many combat situations, but sometimes you’ll need a strong melee character to take on your foes. At 14 points, the Bedlam Smasher is one of the better options, as it can withstand significant damage while causing major damage to enemies. If you have a powerful melee character on your team, it makes sense to use a secondary ranged unit such as a BX Droid Hybrid for 7 points to do extra damage from the sidelines while the opponent’s characters are attacking your melee unit.

As backup characters, don’t forget to take advantage of fauna such as Rawkas for 5 points each, which can pack a mean punch, even if they can’t withstand significant damage themselves. These attack as hordes against enemies that generally focus on one target instead of ranged enemies that do area-of-effect damage.

And finally, when facing brutal battles against powerful, singular enemies, recognise the power in numbers. You can often survive powerful melee enemies by hitting them from all sides with ranged attacks from stacking Heavy Assault Troopers for 6 points each.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Holotactics opponents and rewards

When you play Holotatics, you’ll face several different players, each offering a reward upon winning against them. Here’s who you can play and what you’ll earn as a reward.

Turgle – Priorite Shard

Greez – Clothing Item (jacket)

Tulakt – Material

Merrin – Jedi Scroll

Caij – Bounty Chip

Skoova – Facial hair (mustache and patch)

T-1N8 – Datadisc

Tulli – Skill Point

Note that you’ll have to have encountered each of these characters in the game to be able to play against them.

