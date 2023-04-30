Are you wondering how to complete all Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chambers? There are several High Republic Chambers, also known as Jedi Temples, in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Each one has key puzzles that need to be solved, as well as Echoes and BD-1 scans. Our guide series takes a look at all these locations, how to complete the challenges therein, and the rewards that you can obtain.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chambers are just one type of point-of-interest or special location in the game world. You’ll find a lot of cool stuff as you explore, including Cal Kestis collectibles and BD-1 collectibles, as well as brain teasers such as the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle.

How to find Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chambers

You’ll be able to enter your first Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chamber as part of the campaign. After heading down to the Smuggler’s Tunnels below Pyloon’s Saloon, you’ll end up in the collapsed passage. After jumping across several gaps, you’ll reach the Chamber of Duality. There, you’ll meet Zee, a friendly droid from the High Republic era.

Given that this will be your first foray into this type of location, the puzzle is fairly simple. You’ll want to make use of Force Pull and Force Push. The former is to grab orbs, and the latter is to move them around so they can be slotted into pedestals or conduits. These will then form bridges that you can cross.

There are a few notable items to consider here:

Grab the pulley and attach it to the hinge to get an orb. The brightly-lit nook has a Datadisc.

Circle around to the top and grab the pulley to free Zee. Once the structure has been lifted, you can claim the Resilience perk . When equipped, it will increase your block meter. You can learn more about these passives in our perks guide .

Resilience perk perks guide You can also grab the chest, which has the Jedi paint for your Lightsaber and Blaster. You can learn about these types of collectibles in our weapon colors and customization guide .

After forming the bridge to the exit, Cal and Zee will be back at Rambler’s Reach outpost. Once you chat with other characters in Pyloon’s Saloon, you’ll learn about various mechanics, such as being able to recruit NPCs to the outpost, as well as buying some of Doma’s wares. Later, Zee will become a vendor NPC, too, and you can get additional perks from her by exchanging the Datadiscs that you find.

From this point onward, you’ll find Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chambers through general exploration. Most won’t be marked on your map, but you might learn about their locations by talking to characters in Pyloon’s Saloon. As you complete major story beats throughout the campaign, you’re told of rumors about these temple ruins, and they’ll appear as icons on your map.

To learn about these places and their respective challenges, you can take a look at the rest of our Star Wars Jedi Survivor High Republic Chambers guide series: