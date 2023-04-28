Looking for all of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances and how to unlock them? Lightsaber stances, or combat stances, relate to your weapon choice and combat style in Survivor. The stance you choose could have a different outcome in battle, so setting yourself up with the right ones is important.

If you know Star Wars, then you’ll know that there are a variety of lightsabers with different colours and styles, and Survivor keeps to this canon with different Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsabers that you can collect and build throughout your adventure. Among the many Star Wars Jedi Survivor collectibles are lightsaber colour kits and various unlockable lightsaber components – but you can also unlock weapon types in the form of these Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances.

All Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances

The five lightsaber stances you can unlock are:

Single

Double-bladed

Dual wield

Blaster

Crossguard

Single stance

The most traditional Star Wars lightsaber stance you can think of – the Single stance. Cal wields his lightsaber in one hand, giving him average stats across the board when it comes to speed, power, range, and defence.

Attacks

Basic Attack: Three consecutive swipes in front of you.

Three consecutive swipes in front of you. Block: Blocks most enemy attacks.

Blocks most enemy attacks. Cleaving Swing: A circular, 360-degree swing.

A circular, 360-degree swing. Stun Meter: Attacking enemies with the Single stance fills the stun meter. Empty it to briefly stun an enemy.

Attacking enemies with the Single stance fills the stun meter. Empty it to briefly stun an enemy. Lightsaber Throw: Hits enemy at range, before returning to your hand.

Hits enemy at range, before returning to your hand. Lunging Strike: Knocks enemies back.

How to unlock: The Single stance is unlocked as soon as you start Survivor – after all, you wouldn’t get very far without at least one.

Double-bladed stance

The Double-Bladed stance, infamously popularised by the one and only Darth Maul. Better in defence and speed over power and range, the Double-Bladed lightsaber is best for attacking more than one target at once.

Attacks

Basic Attack: Faster multi-hit swipes in front of you.

Faster multi-hit swipes in front of you. Block: Blocks most enemy attacks.

Blocks most enemy attacks. Endless Hurricane: Hit up to four times, and damage multiple enemies around you.

Hit up to four times, and damage multiple enemies around you. Focus Attack: Throw your lightsaber in an orbit around you to hit multiple surrounding enemies.

Throw your lightsaber in an orbit around you to hit multiple surrounding enemies. Lightsaber Throw: Hits enemy at range, before returning to your hand.

Hits enemy at range, before returning to your hand. Gathering Tempest: Hold to deliver multiple attacks against one target.

How to unlock: The second available lightsaber, unlock the Double-Bladed stance a short while into Coruscant. Dropped in at the deep end, you’re given the double-bladed stance to help you fend off your first room full of troopers.

Dual Wield stance

Equip Cal with two lightsabers in each hand, making him incredibly dangerous when fighting targets at close range. The Dual Wield stance provides you with a high-speed, low-range build which is perfect for defeating large single target enemies.

Attacks

Basic Attack: Fast, repeated strikes against a single enemy.

Fast, repeated strikes against a single enemy. Block: Blocks most enemy attacks.

Blocks most enemy attacks. Focused Parry: Hold to counter most inbound melee attacks.

Hold to counter most inbound melee attacks. Lightsaber Throw: Hits enemy at range, before returning to your hand.

How to unlock: You unlock Dual Wield, the third lightsaber stance, between Coruscant and Koboh, which is still fairly early on in the campaign. At this point, it’s time to choose which two you want in your loadout as you cannot carry all three.

Blaster stance

Technically considered in-game as one of the lightsaber stances, the Blaster stance instead unlocks the ranged blaster gun. Use the Blaster to shoot bolts and attack enemies at a greater distance than your lightsaber offers.

Contrary to Blaster canon, your Jedi Survivor Blaster holds just six ammo at a time, and you can consume two at once for a more powerful charged shot. Your ammo is refilled when using a lightsaber, your second stance, on enemies. Blaster bolts break through enemy shields and deal instant damage.

The Blaster stance can be particularly useful against some of the more difficult Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses. In particular, we recommend the Blaster and Double-Bladed stances when you go up against Tague Louesh.

How to unlock: Unlocking the Blaster stance is simple as you do so as part of the campaign on your first trip to Jedha, so you can’t miss it, but if you need help with that part of the story, we can help you unlock the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Blaster.

Crossguard stance

Finally, Crossguard – if it’s good enough for Kylo Ren, it’s good enough for us. While this is the slowest stance, it does the most damage, and cuts right through enemy defences.

How to unlock: Get the coolest looking lightsaber stance by heading to the Shattered Moon of Koboh. This can be done at two different points in the story. If you want the Crossguard stance sooner rather than later, choose to head to the shattered moon after your first trip to Jedha. Defeat Drya Thornne to unlock the Crossguard lightsaber. For more on this story choice, take a look at our guide on how to unlock the Crossguard stance.

How to change lightsaber stance

As we discuss in our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review, you can only ever have two lightsaber stances equipped at a time. Knowing what they do, which you prefer, and which are best against different Star Wars Jedi Survivor enemies can be game-changing. If you want to change your saber stance setup, you can do so at a workbench or meditation spot.

With all of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances at your disposal, you should be able to take down enemies and bosses with ease. Since your weapon can’t fully protect you, make sure you know where to find Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim upgrades and how to heal, so you’re ready for anything when you dive into one of the best PC games of 2023.