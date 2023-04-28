Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast and voice actors

Looking for the Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast? Star Wars is usually star-studded, we know this. With so many actors popping in and out of the intergalactic universe, it can be hard to keep track of who plays which character, which is why we have created a list of the main cast for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the best PC games of the year so far, with our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review going into detail on why that is. While flitting around the galaxy as Cal, you might hear a familiar voice or two – while Jedi Survivor is bringing back a bunch of characters from Fallen Order, there are new voices to be found in the story. Here are the cast and voice actors for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast list

Cal Kestis – Cameron Monaghan

– Cameron Monaghan Cere Junda – Debra Wilson

– Debra Wilson Greez Dritus – Daniel Roebuck

– Daniel Roebuck Nightsister Merrin – Tina Ivlev

– Tina Ivlev Bode Akuna – Noshir Dalal

– Noshir Dalal Turgle – Richard Steven Horvitz

Cal Kestis

The hero of this story, Cal Kestis is played by Cameron Monaghan, an actor who despite still being in his twenties, has a career spanning nearly two decades. Most notably, Cameron has played a major role in Gotham, as well as being the mainstay in the TV show, Shameless.

Cere Junda

Debra Wilson is a veteran when it comes to voice acting. She’s appeared in countless titles, which include: League of Legends, The Callisto Protocol, God of War: Ragnarok, Destiny 2, and Halo: Infinite.

Greeze Dritus

As well as playing our favourite multi-armed pilot, Daniel Roebuck has played parts in TV shows such as Glee and Lost, and has appeared in big-budget movies like Final Destination and The Fugitive. Importantly, however, he also played ‘person of interest’ Mark Bishop in L.A. Noire.

Nightsister Merrin

Fallen Order and Survivor aren’t actually the first time that Tina Ivlev has played Merrin; the actor provided the voice work for the Nightsister in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Tina has also appeared on Shameless, joining fellow Star Wars actor Cameron Monaghan.

Bode Akuna

Bode’s voice actor, Noshir Dalal has had dalliances with Star Wars previous to his work on Survivor, with a long run in Star Wars: The Bad Batch as Vice Admiral Rampart, and as Rass Ordo in Star Wars: The Old Republic. Noshir has also appeared in several other notable video games, which included lending his voice to The One-Armed Wolf of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Turgle

Perhaps the most important character in all of Star Wars, Turgle is fast becoming a fan favourite, and we here at PCGamesN would gladly lay our lives down for the little fella. Turgle’s voice actor, Richard Steven Horvity, has been in, well, everything. From voicing Razputin in Psychonauts, to inhabiting several characters in Fallout and World of Warcraft. You’ve heard this man’s voice before – whether you know it or not.

Now you know the main players of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor cast, why not get out there and hear them for yourself? Our Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date guide gives you all the information you need on the latest release. Make sure you check out the Star Wars Jedi Survivor system requirements before jumping in to make sure your rig can handle Cal and his new beard, and lastly; is Darth Vader in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? We hope not as he’s rather scary.