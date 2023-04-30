Wondering how to complete the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity? The Chamber of Ambidexterity in Star Wars Jedi Survivor is one of the High Republic Chambers, also known as Jedi Temples. Found in the Devastated Settlement, or Store Spires, area of Koboh, you’ll need to reach a particularly well-hidden section of the map. Our guide discusses this particular location, as well as the puzzles and rewards you can find therein.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity is just one of many interesting areas in the game world. You can learn more in our High Republic Chambers main guide.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity

What makes the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity unique is that, unlike its counterparts, it’s not even a temple at all. Rather, it’s part of a temple complex, now ruined beyond repair. To reach it, you’ll want to use the Devastated Settlement fast travel point, which takes you to the courtyard of the manse. There’s a Relter here that you can ride, but you have to turn it to the left and around the rock formation.

You’ll notice a section with a Force Tear. Instead of going there, you’ll need to land on the small ledge below it. You can use the dive action with the Relter and jump as soon as you’re close enough. Inside the cavern, you’ll find the Echo: Fallen Padawan and a Datadisc. There are also a couple of Droid enemies. Eliminate them so they don’t bother you while you’re doing the task at hand.

How to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity

In the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity location, you’ll notice a small section that’s blocked off by gunk. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a device that can be used to burn it.

To solve this predicament, go outside and ride the nearby Relter. Your goal is to fly to the opposite side of the valley, which has one of the devices you used earlier in the campaign. This time, instead of pointing it at one of the fissures, realign it so that it touches a wall near the cavern.

Next, glide using another Relter and go back to the chamber. Activate BD-1 and use the Koboh Grinder to trace a line all the way to the gunk.

Once it’s burned completely, you can grab the Ambidexterity perk, which increases the damage of your Lightsaber attacks after you use your Blaster to shoot foes. You can learn more about the other passives in our perks guide.

That’s it, you’ve completed the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Ambidexterity puzzle. This is just one particular High Republic Chamber in the game. There are many more puzzles and secrets hidden in the game, such as the Crypt of Uhrma or Harvest Ridge puzzles. For everything else about Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can visit our walkthrough and guides hub.