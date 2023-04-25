Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor have DLC? If you’re absolutely bursting for more Cal and BD, the prospect of more content is an exciting one for sure, but will Respawn be blessing their players with even more Star Wars goodness?

Pinned as one of the best PC games released so far this year, Star Wars Jedi Survivor is a much longer affair than Fallen Order, with much of the game taking on a more open-world view to exploration. The scope of Jedi Survivor is broader than the first game, which could leave a lot of room for additional content to be released in the coming years – but will Star Wars Jedi Survivor have DLC?

Will Star Wars Jedi Survivor get additional DLC?

Currently, there are no plans for any additional DLC for Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Although there were hints that Star Wars Jedi Survivor won’t be the last we’ll see of Cal Kestis, the studio looks to be leaning towards another full game, rather than smaller, DLC-sized adventures.

“I always wanted to see this as a trilogy,” says Jedi Survivor director Stig Asmussen, so while there is always a possibility for additional content to be released for Jedi Survivor, it’s more likely that Respawn would instead opt to begin the lengthy process of creating the third entry in the series.

