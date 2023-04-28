How to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle

Are you searching for the solution to the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle? The Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle is a key objective in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. What makes it tricky is that the task seems simple enough, as it’s something you’ve been doing for most of the campaign. However, that knowledge gets turned on its head when you need to do the opposite of what you’ve come to know. Our guide will help you solve this puzzle so you can proceed further in the main quest.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary Door Puzzle is one particular brain teaser in this zone. The other is the surprisingly vague Crypt of Uhrma Puzzle.

How to find the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle

You’ll visit the planet of Jedha a few times as part of the campaign. As the story arc continues, you’ll be asked to travel to the Pilgrim’s Sanctuary, a secluded area that’s supposed to house the Anchorites.

Eventually, a certain incident occurs, causing Cal to head deeper into the sanctuary. After emerging from a pool, a massive locked door will be in front of you.

How to solve the Star Wars Jedhi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary door puzzle

To solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle, you’ll want to take note of the mechanisms in the area. The door itself is divided into two parts, both of which can be interacted with via Force Push or Force Pull, moving them away or toward you respectively.

There are two pulleys which can be attached to the wheel mechanism.

If either pulley is attached to the wheel, the hinge that’s blocking that side will be lifted. The goal is to have both sides of the door attached to each other in the center.

Given the above, a little bit of trial and error is needed. The idea here is to grab a pulley on one side to lift the hinge. While it’s attached, your telekinesis powers will cause the door on that side to fully move to the other section if there’s nothing blocking the way. For instance, if the door on the left is at the corner, then pushing the door on the right will move it completely to the left as well.

The goal is to do the following:

Choose either of the two pulleys and attach it to the wheel.

Push the door on that side, causing it to partially move to the center.

Use the other pulley and push the same door completely to the opposite side.

Pull the same door so that the hinge blocks it near the center.

Finally, pull the other door so the two are exactly at the center.

Again, a bit of trial and error might be needed, but you should be done soon enough. With that, you’ll solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary puzzle. Beyond, there are a few cutscenes and you’ll finally learn a technique that lets you pass through green barriers.

If the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pilgrim’s Sanctuary task piqued your interest in puzzle solving, you’ll want to try other brain teasers, such as the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle, the Harvest Reach barn puzzle, and even one that rewards you with the Quickdraw Blaster set. Likewise, there are more challenges out there, including the objectives in High Republic Chambers and Jedi Temples.