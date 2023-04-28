All Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors and customization

Are you searching for all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors? There are 24 weapon materials to be found in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Also known as paint sets or color palettes, these cosmetics allow you to change the visual design of your armaments. Our guide lists down each paint set’s location in the places that you’ll visit.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors are just one category of collectibles in the game. These color schemes are used by lightsaber parts and blaster parts. Similarly, there are plenty of Cal Kestis cosmetics and BD-1 cosmetics to unearth, too.

How to customize your Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon color

You can access the Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon materials cosmetics by interacting with any workbench. You may then select the lightsabers or the blasters materials tab. Do note that the blaster will only be unlocked after completing the initial main story arc on Jedha.

Each weapon material set has five colors to choose from. They can be used by the aforementioned armaments, and are assignable to certain segments or parts. As you can see in the image below, this is just an example of the lightsaber color scheme using the starter metal set.

It’s important to note that these palettes are different from the materials obtained by Cal Kestis and BD-1. In Cal’s case, color palettes are tied to individual clothing pieces. As for BD-1, the droid has its own materials, which can’t be used on the lightsaber or blaster despite some of them sharing the same names.

There are multiple ways to obtain weapon colors and customization. Some require resources to be exchanged with vendors, while most can be found by opening chests. You’ll also likely need to use certain force powers or traversal abilities to reach and open certain chests.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors available by default

The following color palettes for your lightsaber and blaster are available by default:

Starter Metal

Starter Non-Metal

Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors available from Zee and Datadiscs

Zee is a High Republic droid whom you’ll meet when you stumble upon your first Jedi Temple as part of the story. A bit later, after you’re done with the objectives in the Forest Array, she’ll function as a vendor NPC. You’ll find her on the second floor of Pyloon’s Saloon. Apart from perks and BD-1 parts, she’ll also sell the following weapon materials:

Jedha Paint

Imperial

Worn Metal

Soft Leather

Rebel Paint

Hard Plastoid

Weapon materials from chests

Light Metal – From Koboh’s Derelict Dam fast travel point, check the bottom of the metal ramp leading to the tar pit near the Trontoshell.

Jedi Paint – The chest is in the first High Republic Chamber where you rescue Zee.

Unique Non-Metal – Found in the Chamber of Clarity, which is in the Untamed Downs zone. There’s a chest at the top of the starting area. To reach it, you’ll want to pull the first block. Check the nook behind it, and you’ll notice a pathway that you can traverse all the way to the top.

Unique Metal – In the Shattered Moon’s facility, you’ll come across a large chamber with several Bedlam Raiders and newly activated Droids. Past this point, there’s a side passage with sections that you can wall run on to reach the chest.

Textured Rubber – A bit later in the campaign, you’ll head to Koboh’s Fogged Expanse. Once you get to the top of the rock formation, just before the Imperial Base, you’ll notice a red chest with a generator. Use the Electro Dart on it to unlock the container.

Inquisitor Paint – During the later stages of the game, you’ll arrive at a base in Nova Garon. Upon reaching the top of the central spire, you’ll see this chest in the corner.

Two-Tone Metal – After obtaining the electro dart, you’ll want to return to Koboh’s Derelict Dam area. Make your way back to the fire-lit cavern with the generator and one of BD-1’s cosmetics. Shoot the generator with the electro dart and knock on the door. A person will keep goading you to take the treasure. Once you do open the nearby red chest, you’ll have to defeat a boss named Vashtan Wolfe.

Coated Metal – In Koboh’s Southern Reach zone, there’s a hatch on the ground. Use your Lift and Slam to unlock it, then drop down the flooded bunker. On one end, you’ll fight a boss named Cleland Cudds. On the opposite end, you’ll find two chests. These contain the coated metal paint sets for your weapons and BD-1.

Coruscant Paint – After clearing the Jedha Pilgrim’s Sanctuary arc, you’ll be able to revisit Coruscant. Use the freight handling depot fast travel point and check the gap opposite the meditation circle. You can wall run to reach the chest.

These are the Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapon colors and customization options that we’ve found so far. We’ll update this guide once we discover more, so stay tuned. Don’t forget that there are other collectibles to obtain, such as Cal Kestis cosmetics, lightsaber components, and BD-1 cosmetics to fully customize your Jedi Survivor experience.