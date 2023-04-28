Wondering how to unlock red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor? Unlike the regular blue chests that can be opened normally, the red variants are locked. As such, you need to find a way to generate power. Our guide takes a look at the Electro Dart ability that allows you to do just that.

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Electro Dart is just one type of function that helps with exploration. There are multiple other methods of traversal skills to be unlocked, alongside Blaster upgrades and cosmetics.

How to get the Electro Dart in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Electro Dart, used to unlock Red Chests and power up Electro Generators, is unlocked automatically during the campaign in the Fogged Expanse area.

You’ll be asked to head to the Mountain Observatory. Before you get there, however, Cal must go through the Fogged Expanse. As he’s checking out a crashed Imperial ship, disaster ensues. Thankfully, BD-1 moves in just in the nick of time.

To be clear, the Electro Dart isn’t Cal’s own traversal ability. Rather, it’s special ammunition for BD-1, akin to the Koboh Grinder which you’ll acquire earlier in the story. To use the Electro Dart, press “R” to activate BD-1, then “C” to switch to the Electro Dart ammunition. You can then press “3” to aim and “2” to fire.

The idea here is fairly simple: Electro Darts are shot out at an arc, and you’ll need to hit the Electro Battery. Once you do this, a nearby object or point of interest might be affected.

For instance, if there are metal grates, those could get lowered so you can climb on them. If there’s a door, you might be able to open it. Of course, if there’s a nearby red chest, it will probably get unlocked.

Using the Electro Dart is how you unlock red chests in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. If you see one, look for a nearby electro battery, then shoot it with the Electro Dart. The electro battery is a cylindrical item with a glowing blue charge in the middle, which will send an electrical current down the connecting framework to open up a nearby red chest or other item.

There’s a good chance that the red chest will have cosmetics, such as new Cal Kestis outfits, BD-1 components, Lightsaber pieces, or Blaster parts. To get to those red chests in the first place, you can also spend some time collecting various traversal abilities in order to reach them easier.