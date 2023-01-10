This Star Wars prequel gaming PC is a force to be reckoned with

A keen modder has created a custom Star Wars gaming PC, and while the setup is great overall, its film of choice may not go down well with everyone. Complete with AMD-powered hardware and a pretty sweet paint job, this would be a nifty build for anyone with a love of video games and George Lucas’ sci-fi universe, so long as you don’t hate the prequels.

Over on Reddit, user IEM-Modding showcases prowess in putting together the best gaming PC. The build features an Attack of the Clones motif, with a black, white, and red design – which was painted using airbrush – that really makes the whole thing pop. The photos even show a Stormtrooper helmet to one side, but this could be just to help sell the Star Wars imagery. In any case, it looks fantastic.

In terms of what’s inside, the modder told us their system boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 5700x CPU and an Asus ROG Strix 6650 XT graphics card. There’s also 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SS2, so if you’re looking for a beefy system, particularly one that moves away from Nvidia and Intel products, you could do worse than this.

IEM-Modding doesn’t specify whether this build is available for purchase or not. This is a bit of a shame, as no doubt there will be some ardent Star Wars fans reading who would love to get hold of something like this.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to customise a gaming PC, making them more personal to you. Everything from a God of War build to the one that lives inside a drawer, there are countless options for adding a little pizzazz to your build, making for a great change from the more default and pedestrian look.