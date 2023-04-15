StarCraft legend Day9 is hiring to make a multiplayer PC strategy game

If you know StarCraft, you probably know ‘Day[9].’ Sean Plott, best known by his online handle, was pretty much the foremost face of the game on the community side of things for many years – with his “Day[9] Daily” show being a must-watch for fans everywhere. Now, the creator and Twitch streamer, who has also been involved with games such as Hearthstone and Dota 2, is hiring for a new studio to build a multiplayer PC strategy game.

Plott was a prominent player during the rise of StarCraft: Brood War, with wins and high rank placements at the major World Cyber Games esports tournaments. He shifted away from the pro scene with the launch of StarCraft 2 to focus on streaming and commentary, where he became prominently known for his daily show that featured everything from beginner tips to advanced breakdowns of the top pro matches, alongside his weekly “Funday Monday” shows that encouraged players to enjoy themselves with silly strategies and challenges.

As someone who got very heavily into StarCraft 2, it’s no understatement to say that Plott’s work has had a direct and notable influence on my life. His sage advice on everything from build orders to real-life relationships, and his enthusiastic, bubbly humour and infectious laughter, helped shape me into the person I am today. He also made me significantly more competent at playing StarCraft than I ever would have been on my own merits alone.

Now Plott, who previously worked for several years on the development of RTS game Guardians of Atlas, has announced that he is in the process of building a new game. “I founded a game studio, we’re funded, and we’re hiring,” he announces on Twitter. “If you have interest in working with me on a multiplayer PC strategy game, we have job openings for a Technical Director and Art Director.”

While game development is certainly a different beast than playing them, there’s almost no-one who more clearly understands what made StarCraft so great to play, so widely beloved, and – most of all – so fun as Day[9] does. So I for one am very excited to see what he cooks up. Among the many voices offering him support are Marvel Snap lead and former Heartstone director Ben Brode, and you can certainly count me among the crowd hoping to see him succeed in this endeavour.

Header image of Sean Plott by Kevin Chang, utilised and edited under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0.