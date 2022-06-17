Minecraft Legends release date speculation, gameplay, and rumours

When is the Minecraft Legends release date? This is a new action strategy game from Blackbird Interactive set within the world of Minecraft. Minecraft Legends sees the player take on the role of a legendary hero whose destiny is to unite the factions of the Overworld. If the Overworld doesn’t unite in time, they won’t be able to defend their homes against the Nether’s army of Pigmin.

Minecraft Legends was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in June 2022, so it’s still early days for the new project. The Minecraft Legends release date isn’t set in stone, although we have a reasonable window as to when to expect it. Here’s everything else we know about Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends release date speculation

Minecraft Legends is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. At the beginning of the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Sarah Bond, head of Xbox creator experience, revealed every game shown would release across the next 12 months. We can infer that Minecraft Legends is likely to release by June 2023.

Minecraft Legends trailer

Here is the Minecraft Legends announcement trailer from the showcase. While most of it is a cinematic, you see some gameplay footage towards the end:

Minecraft Legends Game Pass

Yes, Minecraft Legends is coming to both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on day one.

Minecraft Legends gameplay and features

Minecraft Legends is likely to be quite different from your typical idea of an RTS game. Here’s what Mojang has said about the gameplay in Minecraft Legends:

“It has strategy elements at its core, but its mechanics are inspired by the immersion of action games. You get to explore the familiar yet in-many-ways-new Overworld in a third-person perspective. You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption. You are the centre of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions.”

In-direct control mechanics have appeared in RTS games before, most notably in the classic Majesty series. What we’re imagining is that the player has direct control over their avatar’s actions and movements, with ‘guided’ or ‘directed’ mechanics to tell NPC allies what to do. This is likely only going to apply to combat, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Mojang has stated that the player will explore different biomes to harvest resources, and then use those resources to build bases. The trailer shows the player planting a banner in order to get allies to move, but it also shows two little fairies engaging in environment deconstruction, likely for harvesting resources, and building.

Minecraft Legends also features competitive and cooperative multiplayer, although no specific details beyond that. There has been no mention of crossplay yet either, although we’d expect at least PC to Xbox.

That’s everything we know about Minecraft Legends so far. Check out everything that’s just been added to OG Minecraft in the 1.19 The Wild update, and we also have some other great co-op games worth checking out, if you want something else to play.