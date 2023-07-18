Stardew Valley 1.6 update adds more new content than I expected

Stardew Valley is still one of my favorite farming games ever, years after its release. It sits upon a throne beside other iconic titles like Harvest Moon and its subsequent Story of Seasons entries. What is there to not love in Stardew Valley, from the charming pixel art to the cozy gameplay loop? ConcernedApe recently confirmed that he is taking a break from his work on Haunted Chocolatier to work on a 1.6 update for Stardew Valley. The developer cited the coming patch as small, stating that it would have “much less” content than the previous update, but it looks like it’s going to be anything but little.

ConcernedApe has not dropped too many hints about the upcoming 1.6 patch, but when he has we have all rightfully freaked out. The last word we received on the update came in as a cryptic post about the Iridium Scythe, and it has kept me hooked until now. The Stardew Valley developer took to Twitter once more to post about 1.6, this time detailing a lot more than just a hint about one tool.

In his post, ConcernedApe revealed that a lot more is coming with the update than many of us thought. A new festival, new items, new dialogue, new secrets, and more are to be expected, meaning that Stardew Valley 1.6 will be pretty substantial. Nothing has been specified about the “secrets” mentioned in his post just yet, nor has the theme of the festival been revealed, but those aren’t the most mysterious parts of the 1.6 puzzle.

The final thing ConcernedApe marked as “coming in Stardew Valley 1.6” simply reads as “???” meaning that it could be literally anything. A new location to explore, perhaps, in line with Ginger Island? Some curious character we will come across while exploring? New Junimo bundles? The world may never know, at least not until ConcernedApe comes back out of his Twitter shell to post once more. The question marks could even mean multiple new features if we’re lucky.

Whatever it is, I know I’ll be ready and waiting with each of my various Stardew Valley copies. For now, I’ll just keep my many farms thriving while I look forward to the update and other things like this game that is basically Stardew Valley meets Animal Crossing.

