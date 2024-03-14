Stardew Valley 1.6 update finally confirms much-discussed fan theory

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update has been highly anticipated to say the least, and on Tuesday March 19, players will be gifted the farming sim’s newest patch. Along with it, a bug fix that fans have been talking about for, well, a really long time.

Since Stardew Valley’s 2016 release, there’s been a fair amount of discussion and intrigue around whether farming your crops in a certain direction is faster than the opposite way. It’s not just a conspiracy theory though. Fans have been left feeling both relieved and vindicated that the bug, which has long been suspected in the farming game, will be fixed for the first time since its 2016 release.

In a confirmation tweet from Stardew Valley’s creator, Eric Barone, aka ConcernedApe, he revealed that one of the 1.6 update patch notes says, “Fixed bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left.” So, it seems suspecting fans were right all along.

Barone went on to clarify that he’d be making both ways “equally fast” as opposed to slowing the other down, as well as confirming that it was in fact “100ms longer than it should’ve been.” A 100ms buff on the right-to-left harvesting mechanic it is, then.

The revelations aren’t complete yet though as Barone also revealed that he’ll be releasing a “random non-spoilery” patch note each day until the 1.6 update drops on March 19. Whether the following notes will be as groundbreaking for fans as this, we’ll have to wait and see.

In the meantime, there’s plenty more lovely RPG goodness where Stardew Valley came from though and these best games like Stardew Valley are a great place to start. If you steer more towards management games, there’s plenty to peruse with a stronger lean into that play style, as opposed to the farming heaviness of Stardew Valley.

