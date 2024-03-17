Here are all the Stardew Valley 1.6 patch notes teased so far

To mark the impending release of Stardew Valley 1.6 I’m bringing together all of Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone’s patch note teases for the update. We know we’ll be getting an extra big chest for storage, three new annual festivals, new items and recipes, extra dialogue, and a whole lot more with 1.6, so here’s everything else Barone has teased in the patch notes so far in one handy place.

As the Stardew Valley 1.6 release date draws incredibly close, Barone has been teasing a lot of the major and minor changes to the farming game. As I write this we’ve still got a couple more teases to go – which I’ll be adding to this article as they happen – for Stardew Valley, so here’s everything we know so far.

First up on Tuesday, March 12, Barone teased the “non-spoilery” patch notes we’d be getting ahead of 1.6’s launch. 1.6 will fix a “bug where it was faster to harvest left-to-right than right-to-left” with Barone adding that both will be made equally fast, instead of one being slowed down. This was a bit of a conspiracy theory for years, and it looks like it was true. For now, at least.

Next up is an improvement to melee swings, as 1.6 has “extended the area of effect of downward facing melee attacks.” Barone adds that it always bugged him how swinging down put players at a disadvantage, deciding for 1.6 that “game feel is way more important than precise visual accuracy.”

Your pets will also push back against you for less time before you can get through them now, with the original 1.5 seconds down to 0.75 seconds instead. In a more bizarre change, “spouses now have a seven-day ‘honeymoon’ period after marriage which prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset.” Talk about marital bliss.

We’ve also got an update on a few item jars, as jelly, pickles, wines, and juices are all now colored based on the ingredient item. This might seem small, but it’s going to make item identification so much easier.

