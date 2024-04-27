Brace yourselves, because a new Stardew Valley mod is bringing our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 companions to the pixelated plane of existence. If you’ve been wondering what farmer Karlach, shopkeeper Gale, fisherman Wyll, or homeowner Lae’zel might look like then you need wonder no longer, as our lovable dysfunctional family of misfits is being modded into Stardew, but we’ve just got to wait a bit.

A Stardew Valley mod unlike any I’ve seen before, Baldur’s Village aims to combine the hit farming game with Baldur’s Gate 3 in ways I don’t think anyone would have expected. Soon Karlach, Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Gale, Astarion, Wyll, and the rest of the gang will be wandering around Stardew Valley as NPCs, and some of them will even be romanceable.

“Hi, let me introduce to you our new crazy project. We are making a Stardew Valley mod that will include a new map and residents from Baldur’s Gate 3,” ‘Xun’ writes. “The characters we are currently working on include Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale, and Halsin. Astarion is only one dateable character, and he will have a unique romance plot. We are just a small team of amateurs, so [our] speed is limited, but we will try to make more dateable characters if we can.”

All the main characters of BG3 will eventually be in the mod according to Xun, with each finding a place to settle in Stardew Valley’s new Baldur’s Village. How exactly they got there remains unknown, but I’ve never seen two games feel like a perfect match so much in my life. The best part is, I don’t think anyone expected it to work this well, even at this early stage.

So far the trio of modders has got an independent map for Baldur’s Village, alongside four different styles of unique building and artwork for Astarion, Shadowheart, and Gale. It looks like Astarion actor Neil Newbon’s wish for BG3 DLC in Stardew Valley is almost a reality then, even if it’s not quite official.

The team of three is striving for the first part of the mod to be completed by Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary of Saturday August 3, so we’ll have to wait a couple of months to hopefully get our hands on it. For now, you can follow Xun for updates before it drops on Nexus Mods.

