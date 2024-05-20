Big Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley mod gets another romanceable NPC

You might think that a Baldur’s Gate 3 and Stardew Valley crossover wouldn’t work. You’d be wrong. Gale, Astarion, Shadowheart, and the gang look like they’d fit right in – and this team of mods agree. With multiple romanceable NPCs and a whole new part of Pelican Town called Baldur’s Village, this ambitious mod is looking better than ever, and it’s not even out yet.

On top of a romanceable Astarion, the Baldur’s Village project is looking much bigger than what modder ‘Xun’ and their team first promised. The Stardew Valley mod will have a new area to explore, multiple styles of unique buildings, and special pixel artwork for all the BG3 characters making the jump to the farming game. Now we’ve got a new look at the excellent character portraits of Gale and Halsin, and learned about what else we can expect from Larian’s RPG in Stardew Valley later this year.

Not only has the original map of the mod doubled in size, but you’ll be choosing between Asatarion and Halsin as whom you want to marry as well. There will be even more NPCs, like Shaodwheart’s parents and Astarion’s siblings. It’s not clear exactly how they’ll fit into the world of Baldur’s Village, but the more the merrier I say.

While the mod was originally going to have all the companions in it, Xun now notes that this may not happen. Since the Stardew Valley Baldur’s Gate 3 mod was announced the team’s programmer has left the project, meaning “everything has been affected.” The original release was planned for the BG3 anniversary on Saturday August 3, but it’s unclear if the project will now make that launch.

Xun’s update on the project shows a lot of promise, and I can’t wait to see all the origin characters and other companions walking around Pelican Town in their little pixelated forms.

