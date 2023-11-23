AMD and Starfield team up for huge Limited Edition giveaway

It may be the time for deals with Black Friday bringing prices down everywhere you look, but AMD is teaming up with Starfield once again for another huge giveaway. This time you can win the Limited Edition AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, a surefire upgrade to any gaming PC.

We consider the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX to be among the best graphics cards you can buy right now. The same goes for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D being one of the best gaming CPUs, meaning there’s no reason you shouldn’t enter this competition.

All you need to do to enter is become a registered member in the AMD community forum and the Red Team Discord server then reply to the giveaway forum post with your Discord username.

Like us, you’re probably glad to see that this isn’t another Gleam giveaway where you have to confirm that you already follow the usual social media channels.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX comes laden with Starfield branding including the Constellation logo. It’s easily one of the nicer Limited Edition products we’ve seen and should fit nicely into any existing gaming PC. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D doesn’t feature any on-product branding, it does, however, come in a special Starfield branded box.

Starfield was initially released as an AMD-optimized game, working better with Team Red hardware primarily due to a lack of DLSS inclusion. This has now changed, first through a DLSS mod, with the tech officially being supported in the latest Steam beta update.

This incredible AMD x Starfield giveaway went live on Tuesday, November 21, and will end on Tuesday, November 28 at 12 PM CST. The giveaway is only open to residents of the US, Canada, and the UK who are aged 18 or older. All details pertaining to the giveaway can be found on the competition rules page.

While this competition runs, you can check out the best ways to upgrade your hardware this holiday season by checking out the best Black Friday PC gaming deals you can capitalize on.